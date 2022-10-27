Naib Subedar drowns in canal during training

Doraha, October 26
Naib Subedar Rachpal Singh of 15 Infantry Division, Jalandhar, drowned during training in the Sirhind canal near Doraha. His body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem examination. A case under Section 174 of the IPC has been registered at the Doraha police station on the statement of Captain in-charge of the infantry regiment.
According to official sources, Rachpal Singh was a part of the team of 15 Infantry Division, Jalandhar, and was among 23 jawans who along with two JCO’s and their Captain Sanjeev Kumar had especially come to Doraha for one-day training in the Sirhind canal. The swimming started at 9 in the morning. Rachpal Singh along with others successfully completed the first round of swimming but lost control in the second.
Investigating officer (IO)Hardam Singh of Doraha police station said the reason for his death remained uncertain. The IO said he could have suffered heart attack due to which he could not come up to the surface during the second round alive and had to be pulled out by the jawans.
The Naib Subedar was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Naib Subedar Rachpal Singh was 42-year-old. He was a resident of Dashmesh Avenue in Amritsar. His parents were immediately called and the body was handed over to them after a post mortem examination.
