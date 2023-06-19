Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam held at 27 centres in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

About 12,000 candidates from Ludhiana got registered themselves for the exam of Naib Tehsildar, which took place in Punjab today. As many as 27 centres were set up in Ludhiana by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Upinderjit Kaur from the district administration said a total of 75,000 candidates were registered for the exam in Punjab, which was held at several places in the state, including Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala. “It was conducted smoothly at all centres in the city under the supervision of the district administration,” she said.

She added that though 75,000 total candidates had applied for the exam in the state, the exact figure of total candidates that appeared for the exam was with the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) only.

One of the candidates said the exam was tricky. There were a total of 120 questions carrying 300 points. “As per the requirement, applicants in the general category should get 45% marks, compared to 40% for candidates in the SC/ST categories. The exam was set in MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. Each question carried 2.5 marks,” the candidate said.