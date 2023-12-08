Nakodar man nabbed with 2.7-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The Ludhiana (Rural) police arrested a smuggler and recovered 2.7 kg of opium from his possession on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Nakodar. Ludhiana Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said Sidhwan Bet Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Kulwinder Singh got a tip-off that the suspect was on way to Sidhwan Bet to deliver opium to his clients.

After getting information, the police laid a naka. The suspect was stopped for checking at the naka. During checking, opium was recovered from him.

The SSP said they would seek his police remand to interrogate him further.