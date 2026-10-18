DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Naman’s gritty 91 in vain as Mansa defeat Ludhiana by 21 runs

Naman’s gritty 91 in vain as Mansa defeat Ludhiana by 21 runs

Chasing a rather modest total of 185 runs, Ludhiana were bowled out for 164 in 44.3 overs

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:55 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana will now face Barnala in their fourth and final league match at the latter’s home ground on October 19. Representational image
Advertisement

A fighting knock of 91 runs by opener Naman Jhatta went in vain as Ludhiana suffered a 21-run defeat against Mansa on Saturday in the third league match of Group D in the ongoing Inter-District U-14 One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at the Trident ground in Barnala.

Chasing a rather modest total of 185 runs, Ludhiana were bowled out for 164 in 44.3 overs.

Advertisement

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Mansa posted 185 runs in 47 overs, with Bhavtegbir Singh (49), Parthiv Singla (39), Ishaan Singh (29) and Salim Khan (21) making useful contributions.

Advertisement

For Ludhiana, Maninder Singh, Shreyam Puri, Sloven Kumar, Sahrash Sharma and Tryaksh Aggarwal claimed two wickets each to restrict Mansa to a modest total.

Chasing the target, Ludhiana struggled to build partnerships despite Jhatta’s resolute innings. Though Jhatta’s knock kept Ludhiana in contention, other batters failed to provide the required support to take the side across the finish line. Jaskaranvir Singh’s 21 and Krishna Thakur’s 16 were the only other notable contributions.

Advertisement

Mansa’s disciplined bowling attack ensured that Ludhiana fell short of the target.

Parthiv Singla and Salim Khan claimed three wickets apiece, conceding 13 and 25 runs, respectively. Jasnoor Singh picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Ludhiana will now face Barnala in their fourth and final league match at the latter’s home ground on October 19.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts