Naman’s gritty 91 in vain as Mansa defeat Ludhiana by 21 runs

A fighting knock of 91 runs by opener Naman Jhatta went in vain as Ludhiana suffered a 21-run defeat against Mansa on Saturday in the third league match of Group D in the ongoing Inter-District U-14 One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at the Trident ground in Barnala.

Chasing a rather modest total of 185 runs, Ludhiana were bowled out for 164 in 44.3 overs.

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Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Mansa posted 185 runs in 47 overs, with Bhavtegbir Singh (49), Parthiv Singla (39), Ishaan Singh (29) and Salim Khan (21) making useful contributions.

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For Ludhiana, Maninder Singh, Shreyam Puri, Sloven Kumar, Sahrash Sharma and Tryaksh Aggarwal claimed two wickets each to restrict Mansa to a modest total.

Chasing the target, Ludhiana struggled to build partnerships despite Jhatta’s resolute innings. Though Jhatta’s knock kept Ludhiana in contention, other batters failed to provide the required support to take the side across the finish line. Jaskaranvir Singh’s 21 and Krishna Thakur’s 16 were the only other notable contributions.

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Mansa’s disciplined bowling attack ensured that Ludhiana fell short of the target.

Parthiv Singla and Salim Khan claimed three wickets apiece, conceding 13 and 25 runs, respectively. Jasnoor Singh picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Ludhiana will now face Barnala in their fourth and final league match at the latter’s home ground on October 19.