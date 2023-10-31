Nambardar takes bribe, probe on

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura allegedly caught a nambardar for taking Rs 2,500 as bribe in the sub-tehsil of Machhiwara on Monday. He accepted the bribe from Tejwinder Singh of Jhrodi village in connection with some property-related work. As per the MLA, a patwari had demanded bribe from the man. A video posted by the MLA on social media shows the nambardar allegedly admitting to having taken money on behalf of the patwari. The police are probing the incident.