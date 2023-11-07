Namdhari FC beat Inter Kashi

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 6

Namdhari FC went down fighting 2-4 against Inter Kashi FC in the second match in the ongoing 17th edition of I-League played at Namdhari Sports Complex Stadium, Bhaini Sahib on Tuesday.

Namdhari FC went into lead in the 14th minute through Harmanpreet Singh and managed to hang onto it till the half time. After changing ends, Inter Kashi FC scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute. Five minutes later Mario Barso of Kashi FC scored another goal. He again scored in the 85th minute to consolidate a 3-1 lead.

Undeterred, Namdhari FC reduced the lead in the 90th minute through their foreign recruit Imanol Irona, however, Tomba SH of Inter Kashi added a goal in the injury time and helped his side wrap up the match 4-2.