Name of Ambala-based woman crops up in drug smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 9

In a major development in the ongoing probe into the smuggling racket in which the Ludhiana rural police had recently arrested a notorious smuggler after a police encounter, the name of an Ambala-based woman smuggler has cropped up.

The woman is said to be the big lead for the police as the latter expect that her arrest may lead to the busting of a major inter-state heroin smuggling racket.

The Jagraon police have booked the woman, identified as Gulshan. The police had also conducted a raid to nab the woman at Ambala but she managed to go underground.

Notably on February 7, the Jagraon police had apprehended a smuggler, Jagtar Singh (26), of Mianwaal, Phillaur, after a hot chase. Since he had resorted to a rampage on the road and rammed his Hyundai Creta vehicle (PB08 E R8948) into vehicles, the police party had to fire around five shots to stop the smuggler. After a tyre of his car got burst after it hit with a bullet, he was nabbed.

SSP (Ludhiana rural) Harjeet Singh told The Tribune on Thursday when smuggler Jagtar was arrested, during his questioning he revealed the name of the woman smuggler. “Jagtar confessed that he works under the woman and she had sent him to deliver heroin to her clients in the Jagraon area. In fact, several times in the recent past he had delivered heroin to her clients in Jagraon. Her arrest is likely to break an inter-state drug racket allegedly being run by the woman” the SSP added. He said the woman aged around 45 was earlier living in Mullanpur but after marriage she was shifted to Ambala. “Even the Creta vehicle in which smuggler Jagtar had come to deliver heroin belongs to Gulshan. Our teams are looking for the woman and her arrest will not only give leads about the racket, it can also identify Jagraon area-based smugglers who were part of the network,” he said.

The SSP said the Jagraon police was also in touch with the Ambala police to seek her (smuggler) criminal record, if any in Ambala.