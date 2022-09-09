Name stand after Yashpal Sharma, fans urge PCA

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

Cricket fans and former cricketers here have urged upon the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to name a stand at the Mohali cricket stadium after former cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Yash Pal died last year. He was 66.

Shining star of 1983 world cup The Ludhiana-born batsman was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad and played a key role in India's success.

In the first match against the West Indies, he top scored with 89 and was adjudged the Player of the Match, helping India win by 34 runs. He was again the top scorer with 61 against England in the semi-final, helping India win by 6 wickets

While hailing PCA’s decision to name stands after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, former cricketers and fans said if the association had announced a stand after Yash Pal too, it would have been a welcome step.

Veteran cricketer Lokesh Khanna along with former Punjab Ranji players Satish Mangal and Arun Passi recalled the contributions of late Yash Pal Sharma from Ludhiana who played a pivot role in India’s maiden title win in 1983 World Cup in England. Besides, he was national selector between 2003 to 2006.

“The gusty batsman from Ludhiana had represented the country in 37 tests and 42 ODIs. A stand in his honour would be a real tribute to Yash Pal,” they said.

They appealed to the PCA authorities to add a stand at PCA Stadium, Mohali, after the name of Yash Pal Sharma, fondly nicknamed Crisis Man of India so that the game lovers and players from the region could cherish memories of this great player.