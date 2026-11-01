Narcotics found during search at Ludhiana jail, three booked

Three undertrials lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail were booked after narcotic substances were recovered from their possession during a routine search of the barracks.

During a search conducted by jail staff in the morning, 34 grams of an intoxicating substance and one gram of a cream-coloured suspected narcotic substance were recovered from the three inmates.

Advertisement

Acting on a complaint lodged by Assistant Superintendent Jaspreet Singh, Division No. 7 police registered a case against the three undertrials and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Yadav, Surinder Kumar and Aakashdeep Singh alias Aakash. All three are already lodged in the jail in separate cases.

Investigating Officer ASI Dinesh Kumar said the case had been registered on the complaint of the jail authorities. He added that the accused had violated jail rules by possessing narcotic substances inside the prison.

Advertisement

The police will now seek their custody on production warrants and question them to ascertain how the substances reached them inside the jail and whether anyone else was involved.