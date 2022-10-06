Narcotics worth crores destroyed by Ludhiana police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

Narcotics worth crores were destroyed by the Ludhiana police on Tuesday. The drugs had been seized by the city police from various smugglers arrested in the past.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, who is also the chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee, said according to the instructions of the Supreme Court of India, the seized drugs had to be destroyed by following due procedures.

DCP Brar revealed that drugs recovered in 36 NDPS cases were destroyed, which included one kg of heroin, 163 kg of poppy husk, 5.95 kg of ganja, 30 gram of drug powder and 3,500 intoxicating tablets.

Notably, in June as well, the city police had destroyed drugs recovered in 70 cases, including 1.49 kg of heroin, 797 kg of poppy husk, 1.87 kg of charas, 241 kg of ganja, 20 gram of drug powder, 86,550 intoxicating tablets and 16,032 capsules.