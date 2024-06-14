Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 13

A local jeweller had a narrow escape when two unidentified youths opened fire at him while he was about to close his shop in the main market road of Doraha last night. The jeweller’s father had a similar experience a few years back. A case under Sections 307, 427 and 34 of IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified youth at Doraha police station. The police is yet to make a headway in the case.

Onlookers gather in front of the jewellery shop on Wednesday night.

One out of the two motorcycle-borne unidentified youth fired 6-7 rounds towards the shop of a jeweller, Manpreet Verma alias Mani, who runs his jewellery shop by the name of Barmalipur Wale, on the main market road. The outer window pane of the shop cracked as a result of continuous firing. The miscreants were said to be in their 20s and had their faces covered. They just stopped their motorbike near the shop and the pillion rider got down and engaged in indiscriminate firing while the driver kept waiting at a distance. The shooter resumed his pillion seat after firing several rounds and fled from the spot. The window pane of the shop broke and two shots passed through.

The jeweller, Manpreet, who was about to close the shop, luckily escaped the fire and came out unhurt. He told this correspondent that he has no enmity with anybody and did not suspect anyone. He added that a few years ago, his father too was attacked in a similar fashion by miscreants.

A case under Sections 307, 427 and 34 of IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the two unidentified youths at Doraha police station. DSP, Payal, Nikhil Garg said that investigation is on and the police shall be able to nab the miscreants soon. “We are trying to explore if there is any possible link between the two attacks. The whereabouts of the miscreants is being established through the CCTV footage available on the market road,” he added.

The incident has, meanwhile, spread terror amongst the residents who are now terrified to move about freely, especially late in the evening. “The manner in which the youth engaged in indiscriminate firing, especially at a time when people were out in streets, is too scary. This implies that the miscreants fear none and can engage in such unlawful murderous acts at anytime, anywhere. What about our safety which is at stake? The miscreants should be identified at the earliest and put behind the bars so that the faith of the public in the police is retained,” added a local resident.