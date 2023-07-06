Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 5

Amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday, several persons narrowly escaped as two structures suddenly collapsed at different locations. In the Kot Mangal Singh area, a Municipal Corporation’s shed, utilised as a garage for e-rickshaws, tractors and two-wheelers, collapsed.

Former councillor Arjan Singh Cheema reported that some of the corporation employees, including sanitation workers, took shelter under the shed to protect themselves from rain at the time of the incident.

Cheema said two persons sustained minor injuries and numerous vehicles suffered damage. He also asked why the administration allegedly ignored the dilapidated condition of the shed.

In a separate incident, a boundary wall of Government Senior Secondary School in Gobind Nagar collapsed during the rainfall, resulting in damages to a few vehicles parked on the road near the wall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

School principal Meenu Adhya said the wall collapsed during the heavy rainfall. She said department officials had been informed about the incident.