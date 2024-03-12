Nashik students visit PAU, meet agri-business experts

Ludhiana, March 11
A total of 34 students and three faculty members from KK Wagh College of Agricultural Business Management, Panchavati, Nashik, Maharashtra, visited the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today to bridge the gap between the theory and praxis.
During a warm interaction, Dr Ramandeep Singh, director of SBS, said this visit signified a step forward in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between the institutions, emphasising their dedication to cultivating future leaders in agricultural business management.
Dr Manveer, teaching assistant, delivered a talk on ‘Successful Entrepreneurship,’ offering valuable perspectives on launching and managing agricultural ventures.
SBS scholars Nikansha Jain and Gurpreet Kaur shared strategies for excelling in competitive examinations. During the UGC preparation session, they focused on big data driven marketing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...