National baseball c'ship: Punjab girls register win

Ludhiana, November 6
Punjab girls registered a win over Rajasthan on the second day of the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship being held at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on Saturday.
Arshdeep Kaur, Ashika Bhandari of Punjab played the pivot role, chipping in with two runs each to help their side clinch the issue 9-5.
In other matches in girls’ section, Kerala beat Delhi 7-4; Maharashtra routed Jammu and Kashmir 10-0; and Chandigarh defeated Madhya Pradesh 11-1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...