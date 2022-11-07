National baseball c'ship: Punjab girls register win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 6

Punjab girls registered a win over Rajasthan on the second day of the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship being held at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on Saturday.

Arshdeep Kaur, Ashika Bhandari of Punjab played the pivot role, chipping in with two runs each to help their side clinch the issue 9-5.

In other matches in girls’ section, Kerala beat Delhi 7-4; Maharashtra routed Jammu and Kashmir 10-0; and Chandigarh defeated Madhya Pradesh 11-1.