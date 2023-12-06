National Basketball Championship: Four teams make it to quarterfinals

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 5

Defending champions Punjab, last year’s runners-up in the men’s section, the reigning champions in the women’s category, and Kerala confirmed their berths in the quarterfinals on the third day of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the women’s section, defending champions Indian Railways stamped their superiority with a third consecutive victory, beating West Bengal 152-50. Bhanadhavya HM and Sruti Aravind contributed 23 points each for the winning side.

In another match in the women’s section, Kerala recorded an easy 79-48 win over Uttar Pradesh, with the main contributions for the winners coming through Aneesha Cleetus (17), Kavitha (13) and Grima Merlin (11).

The Punjab women waged a spirited battle against Delhi before going down with a narrow three-point margin, losing 64-67). Delhi captain Raspreet Sidhu made all the difference in the last quarter, pushing the opponents against the wall. She clocked in 33 points, while for the losing side, Manjeet Kaur fought a lone battle with 37 points.

In other matches late on Monday, the Punjab men trounced Madhya Pradesh 106-67, with Kanwar Gurbaj Singh (24), Nawaz Singh (22), Amritpal Singh (19), Manjot Singh (16) and captain Yadwinder Singh (10) leading the scoring in the rout.

In other matches, Madhya Pradesh outclassed Telengana 86-63, Delhi beat Gujarat 84-69, Karnataka beat Bihar 94-59, Goa defeated Meghalaya 67-39 and Chandigarh outperformed Maharashtra 84-72.

Saumya Mishra, Joint CP, Ludhiana Police, was the chief guest today. She appreciated the organisers for putting up a board ‘Say Yes to Sports, Say No to Drugs’.

