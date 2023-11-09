National Cancer Awareness Day: ‘Shun drugs for healthy life’

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 8

Identifying drug abuse as a major factor leading to diseases, including cancer, activists of various social and educational organisations vowed to join the crusade launched by Rotary International against this social evil.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a seminar held at Victoria Public Senior Secondary School at Lehra on the occasion of the National Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Chairman of the drug de-addiction committee Surinder Pal Sofat presided over the seminar conducted under supervision of club president Anil Jain and Dr SP Singh, in-charge Dayanand Hospital rural centre Pohir was the keynote speaker.

Convener of the event Bipan Sethi said the Rotary Club had launched a coordinated movement to sensitise the masses about the increasing risk of diseases like cancer due to drug addiction.

Dr SP Singh said drug abuse increases the risk of genesis of dreaded diseases such as cancer. He said individuals are prone to falling prey to the habit of drug abuse in teenage, Dr Singh urged parents and teachers to be pay more attention to the lifestyle of their wards in school.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the administration to persuade the youth to shun drugs, Surinder Pal Sofat, advocate Sanjay Dhand, Sapna Dhand and Mahavir Goyal argued that better results can be yielded by involving social organisations in campaigns launched by the government from time to time.

