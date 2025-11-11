National Conference of Health Profession Education ends at CMC

The 16th National Conference of Health Profession Education (NCHPE-2025), a three day mega event organised by the Department of Medical Education, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, concluded on Monday.

The award for the best poster was won by Dr Vidisha Vallabh, from Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun. Dr Dinesh Badyal, vice-principal (ME) and organising secretary of the event, was announced as the president elect of the Academy of Health Professions Educators (AHPE) and Dr Sucheta Dandekar as the president of AHPE.

The first hackathon was won by the MBBS team, Prismatics, from SGRDIMSAR, Amritsar. Overall, 23 teams from all over India participated in the event. The runners-up was CMC, Ludhiana.

The scientific programme featured six symposia, four panel discussions and 16 workshops that brought together vice-chancellors of universities and faculties form USA, UK, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Nepal, Mauritius and Australia. There were 500 registrations and 100 research posters were presented. The first quiz, QuizED was won by a team consisting of Dr Dharma Saranya G, Dr XA Prasana (GMC, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu) and Dr Lakhshay Beri (MMIMSR, Ambala). NCHPE-2025 was inaugurated by Dr Abhijat Chandra Kant Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC), who was the chief guest on the opening day. Dr Vijay Oza, president, NMC, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and Dr Rajeev Sood, VC, BFUHS were the guests of honours.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, introduced the chief guest, Dr Abhijat Sheth, who emphasised the importance of quality standard in medical education and his vision for further advancement of medical education in India. Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal, CMC, welcomed all the delegates.