Ludhiana, November 25

Department of Neurology, DMCH, Ludhiana organised a National conference on Neurophysiology, ‘IAN-CNPCON 2023’ —6th Conference of Neurophysiology Subsection of Indian Academy of Neurology—. The conference was formally inaugurated by the chief guest, Bipin Gupta, Secretary, DMCH Managing Society, along with other guests. Dr Gagandeep Singh, Professor and Head, Department of Neurology and organising chairperson, welcomed all the delegates, and said that this national conference provides a platform to all the neurologists to share and exchange their knowledge about the recent advancements in the field of Neurology. “Various debates andworkshops were held. Around 250 delegates participated in this event”, the DMC authorities said.