National fistball c'ship kicks off

Ludhiana, August 13
The 7th Senior and 13th Junior National Fistball Championship for Boys and Girls began at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kithclu Nagar, on Saturday. On the first day, qualifying round matches were held.
A total of 21 teams (boys and girls) are taking part in the championship. In the last edition of the championship at Chennai, hosts Tamil Nadu had emerged champions in both the sections. PC Goyal, secretary, BVM Trust, released balloons to mark the opening of the championship. Sunita Rani, SSP, Patiala was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...