National fistball c'ship kicks off

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 13

The 7th Senior and 13th Junior National Fistball Championship for Boys and Girls began at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kithclu Nagar, on Saturday. On the first day, qualifying round matches were held.

A total of 21 teams (boys and girls) are taking part in the championship. In the last edition of the championship at Chennai, hosts Tamil Nadu had emerged champions in both the sections. PC Goyal, secretary, BVM Trust, released balloons to mark the opening of the championship. Sunita Rani, SSP, Patiala was the guest of honour on the occasion.