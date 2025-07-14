DT
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / National Green Tribunal stays illegal construction on Buddha Nullah

Forms panel to verify encroachments along water body
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:13 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The order came after the public action committee filed a petition pertaining to narrowing of the Buddha Nullah.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a stay order against illegal constructions, and formed a committee to verify encroachments along Ludhiana’s polluted stream Buddha Nullah.

The order came after the public action committee (PAC) filed a petition pertaining to narrowing of Buddha Nullah amid ongoing constructions within the width of the stream bed.

Er Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who appeared through video conferencing before the Bench, said they had written to Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and other departments concerned to stop narrowing of natural water body as it would lead to floods in adjoining localities and also damage the ecology of Buddha Nullah.

“Further, such offending construction will result into overflow of toxic effluents (mixture of industrial chemicals and sewage) of Buddha Nullah in adjoining colonies which may result in spread of deadly diseases like cholera, typhoid, malaria etc,” said Kapil Arora, the PAC member.

“However, the MCL continued to construct RCC (reinforced cement concrete) wall on the bed of nullah resulting in decrease of bed width at various points by 40 per cent. Keeping in view of the irresponsible behaviour of the MCL, we moved the NGT immediately,” PAC members said.

Er Jaskirat Singh, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Gurpreet Singh said the Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department, who is custodian of the Buddha Nullah, failed to prevent encroachments at initial stage resulting into sheer wastage of crores of public money spent on such illegal construction. If the department had acted responsibly, such project with major environmental violations would have not started, they said.

PAC members said after hearing the plea, the Bench directed formation of the joint committee comprising representatives of various departments concerned and also asked the District Magistrate- cum-District Collector, Ludhiana, to visit the site, ascertain the correctness of the allegation made and find out nature of constructions being raised in Buddha Nullah and its effect on flow in the water body and its ecology and submit a report within eight weeks.

Ludhiana District Magistrate would also ensure that no illegal constructions take place in or near the water body, the Bench stated. The next hearing on the issue is on October 14 this year.

