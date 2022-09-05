National highways in Ludhiana district most fatal, overspeeding claimed max lives

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 4

National highways passing through Ludhiana district were the most fatal while overspeeding has snuffed maximum lives in road accidents reported during 2021, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

As many as 380 persons had lost their lives while 169 were left seriously injured in 478 road mishaps that had come on record in the district last year.

The NCRB report on ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2021’, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that 140 deaths and 53 injuries were reported in 168 road accidents reported on the national highways while 42 persons had died and 11 were left hurt in 43 road accidents recorded on state highways passing through the district in 2021.

The other roads, which include village link roads and unclassified carriageways, had claimed 198 lives and had left 105 persons injured in 267 road mishaps in Ludhiana district last year.

When it comes to cause of road accidents, overspeeding of vehicles involved in the mishaps remained the major cause, due to which 257 mishaps had occurred, claiming 187 lives and leaving 110 injured.

While dangerous or careless driving or overtaking resulted in 117 accidents, leaving 88 dead and 49 injured, driving under influence of drugs or alcohol had claimed only two lives and had left three persons hurt in four road mishaps.

The study conducted by the NCRB further revealed that driving between 6 pm and 9 pm remained the most fatal during which 134 road accidents had occurred in the district in 2021.

However, driving between 12 midnight and 6 am remained the safest period during which the minimum of 34 mishaps were reported.

When it comes to the month of occurrence, October remained the most fatal month during which a maximum of 50 road accidents were reported in the district while April remained the safest with only 25 mishaps happening during that month last year.