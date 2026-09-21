National Human Rights Commission official visits prisons

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) special monitor Balkishan Goyal visited the Central Jail, Borstal Jail and Women Jail in the city on Sunday.

During the visits, Goyal reviewed food facilities and held detailed discussions with the superintendents of all three jails regarding inmate welfare. “First, implement necessary minor improvements within the jail and improve food quality. Additionally, skill development courses must be made compulsory, especially for the youth in Borstal Jail,” he told jail officials.

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He added that women inmates should be trained in making pickles, applying henna and other vocational skills so they can become capable of earning their own livelihood after leaving prison.