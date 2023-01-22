National Investigation Agency officials meet Khanna SSP

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 21

After the Khanna police busted an international extortion and targeting module with the arrest of 13 persons recently, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday visited the Khanna police headquarters and met senior police officials.

The NIA reportedly met Khanna SSP Harish Omparkash Dayama and other police officials who busted the module. Sources confirmed that the international module of gangsters which wanted to commit target killings of several political and religious persons of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan drove the agency to take details of the case.

The sources even said the police also suspected that gangster Amrit Bal, the key player in the module, who lives in USA’s California, was also the right hand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Brar is said to be hiding in California and the police are now suspecting that on the directions of Jaggu, Amrit Bal could have provided logistic support to Brar in the USA. This development came during the probe of the police into the international module of gangsters. “Amrit Bal may or may not have sheltered Brar in USA. It is a matter of investigation and there is no exact confirmation but this angle is being explored,” said a senior police official.