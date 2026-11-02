National-level hockey player from Ludhiana promoted as DSP

National-level hockey player Kuljinder Singh Grewal, a resident of Kila Raipur village, has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of his service.

Grewal is presently posted with the Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana. His elevation has brought cheer to the sporting fraternity of Kila Raipur, which has a long-standing association with hockey and other rural sports.

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His promotion is being seen as a proud moment for the village and the Grewal family, whose association with the Kila Raipur Games, also known as Rural Olympics, has been part of the village’s sporting legacy.