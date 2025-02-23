DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / National Lok Adalat on March 8

National Lok Adalat on March 8

The National Lok Adalat will be held on March 8, wherein cases, including those related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water issues, maintenance, and other such criminal, compoundable, and civil disputes,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:53 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Lok Adalat will be held on March 8, wherein cases, including those related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water issues, maintenance, and other such criminal, compoundable, and civil disputes, will be presented.

The secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kinnaur, said people who wished to resolve these matters through the Lok Adalat could contact the judicial court complexes in Rampur Bushahr, Reckong Peo, Ani, or the DLSA office in Reckong Peo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper