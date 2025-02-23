National Lok Adalat on March 8

The National Lok Adalat will be held on March 8, wherein cases, including those related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water issues, maintenance, and other such criminal, compoundable, and civil disputes, will be presented.

The secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kinnaur, said people who wished to resolve these matters through the Lok Adalat could contact the judicial court complexes in Rampur Bushahr, Reckong Peo, Ani, or the DLSA office in Reckong Peo.