National Lok Adalat settles 1.23 lakh cases in Ludhiana

As many as 1.23 lakh cases were settled and awards amounting to Rs 260.34 crore were passed during the National Lok Adalat organised today under the supervision of Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana.

With the objective of resolving pre-litigative and pending civil and compoundable criminal cases through amicable settlement, 44 Benches were constituted at the district headquarters, while 10 Benches were constituted at Jagraon, Samrala, Khanna and Payal.

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Sessions Judge along with Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Rajneesh, inspected the functioning of the Lok Adalat Benches and encouraged litigants to resolve their disputes through mutual settlement.

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One of the notable settlements was a nearly 10-year-old dispute arisen from the allotment of four plots between Jaskirat Singh of Khanna and Prime Land Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd, Mohali. Later developers had issued cheques, which got bounced. Three directors of the company were convicted in 14 cheque-bounce cases. Following persuasion by the Lok Adalat Bench headed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Preeti Sukhija, the parties agreed to settle the matter. The developer agreed to pay Rs 6 crore to the complainant in three instalments.

The Bench also settled several motor accident claim cases, including matters involving compensation to families who had lost members in road accidents.

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In another significant settlement, more than six-year-old case of Axis Bank with Pargat Singh was resolved through compromise, with the accused agreeing to pay Rs 48.30 lakh towards the defaulting amount. A more than five-year-old case matrimonial dispute was also settled after husband agreed to properly maintain and support his wife and three daughters. The petitioner subsequently stated that she did not wish to pursue her case and withdrew it.

The next National Lok Adalat would be held on December 12, 2026. A Special Lok Adalat for cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act would be held on November 21, 2026. People can contact toll-free helpline 15100 for more information regarding Lok Adalats and other legal services.