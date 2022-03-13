National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

Legal correspondent

Ludhiana, March 12

A total of 22,863 cases were settled amicably of the 52,102 cases placed before different benches involving awards of Rs 1,16,89,28,451 in the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Sessions Judge-cum-chairman of the District Legal Services Authority Munish Singal along with DLSA secretary-cum-CJM PS Kaleka supervised the functioning of 55 Lok Adalat benches in the city.

The Lok adalat proved beneficial for labourers, workmen as the bench headed by Industrial Tribunal presiding officer Sanjiv Joshi (Additional District Judge) provided compensation of 42,34,569 lakhs by resolving their ongoing disputes with their employers for years in 177 cases of the 270 placed before it for hearing.

Sessions Judge exhorted the litigants to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats as it would save their valuable time & money.

Criminal compoundable cases under Sections 138 NI Act, recovery cases pertaining to the BSNL, different banks, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, service matters, traffic challans, plea bargaining cases and other civil cases were taken up.