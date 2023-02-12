National Lok Adalat settles 36,865 cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Feburary 11
A total of 36,865 cases were settled amicably out of 46,624 cases placed before different Lok Adalat benches involving awards of over Rs 1,44 crore in the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
The CJM-cum- Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Raman Sharma supervised the functioning of 28 Lok Adalat Benches in city.
Lok Adalat proved beneficial for labourers, workmen as the bench headed by Industrial Tribunal presiding officer Sanjiv Joshi, Additional District Judge, provided compensation of Rs 38,99,326 lakh by resolving their ongoing disputes with their employers for years, in 168 cases out of 205 placed before it for hearing.
Permanent Lok-adalat chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu along with its members Anju Garg and Rajwinder Kaur heard pre-litigative cases pertaining to different financial institutions and provided relief to debt stressed litigants by amicable settlements.
Additional District Judge(ADJ) Bishan Saroop, ADJ Manjinder Kaur, ADJ Amarinder Pal Singh, Family Court Principal Judge Neelam Arora, Additional Principal Judges Rajvinder Singh, ADJ Mandeep Mittal, CJM Sumit Makkar, Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Sanjeev Batra, Judicial Magistrate Nirmala Devi, JMIC Prabha Prashar, JMIC Shweta Dass, JMIC Shimpa Rani headed different benches.
Lok Adalat members RD Chhabra, professor Rajinder Jain, Simranjeet Kaur Gill, Principal School of Law, CT University, Dr Shweta Dhand, Principal, GHG College, Sidhwan Khurd played active role in dispensation of cases.
Cases related to criminal compoundable cases NI Act, recovery cases, different banks, marital disputes, and other civil cases were taken up.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...