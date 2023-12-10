National Lok Adalat settles 43,197 cases in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 9

In the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, 43,197 of the total 55,118 pending cases were disposed of, with mutual consent of both parties involved. Awards worth Rs 90 crore were also passed. The adalat was presided over by District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Raman Sharma said the National Lok Adalat was organised under the guidelines of High Court Judge Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhewalia. 25 lok adalat Benches were formed at the district level and 8 at the sub-divisional level. He said that people showed great enthusiasm for the settlement of cases in the lok adalat. Explaining the importance of lok adalat, he said that the court fees incurred by the people, in the cases disposed of through lok adalat will be refunded. Pending and pre-emptive suits, which were not yet filed in the court, were disposed of at the lok adalat.