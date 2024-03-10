National Lok Adalat settles 58K cases, awards Rs 90 crore

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana March 9

In the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, a total of 58,610 cases were disposed of out of the 69,310 cases with the mutual consent of both parties. Awards worth Rs 90,05,50,533 were passed by the Benches.

It was presided over by District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Munish Singal.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Raman Sharma said the National Lok Adalat was organised under the guidelines of High Court Judge Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhewalia.

He apprised that 22 Lok Adalat Benches were formed in local courts and seven Benches were formed at the sub-divisional level. He said people showed enthusiasm for the settlement of cases in the Lok Adalat.

Explaining the importance of Lok Adalat, he said court fees incurred in cases disposed of through Lok Adalats were ordered to be refunded.

He said it would save money and time of both parties, thereby reducing mutual enmity and increasing love. There was no further appeal against the judgment passed through the Lok Adalat, thus ending the dispute forever.

Pending suits, motor accident claim cases, matrimonial matters, cheque-bounce cases, pre-litigative disputes and other cases were disposed of amicably. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Sumit Makkar, CJM Radhika Puri, Judicial Magistrate Nirmala Devi, JMIC Prabha Prashar, Permanent Lok-Adalat Chairman BS Sandhu, Anju Garg, Consumer Forum Commission president Sanjeev Batra headed different Benches with the assistance of Lok Adalat members RD Chabra, Rajneesh Gupta, GS Sodhi and Shweta Dhand, principal, GHG Insititue of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, were present.