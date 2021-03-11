National Lok Adalat to be held on May 14 in Ludhiana

People urged to participate actively to resolve their disputes

A National Lok Adalat will be held in Ludhiana on May 14. Civil, compoundable criminal cases, revenue cases, traffic challan, claim cases and motor vehicle cases would be taken up for amicable settlement between the parties during the Lok Adalat. - File photo

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 11

A National Lok Adalat will be held in Ludhiana on May 14. Civil, compoundable criminal cases, revenue cases, traffic challan, claim cases and motor vehicle cases would be taken up for amicable settlement between the parties during the Lok Adalat.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Raman Sharma said around 32 Lok Adalat Benches would be set up in local courts as well as at the sub-division levels, including Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal. He appealed to the masses to participate actively to resolve their disputes.

He said the decision taken in the National Lok Adalat was final. It could not be challenged in any other court. He also claimed that Lok Adalats save time and money of people and help in bringing harmony and maintaining peace in society.

The DLSA secretary said several rounds of meetings were held with lawyers, insurance companies and banking sector officials to make their active involvement in the Lok Adalat for reducing the load of pendency on courts and providing benefits to the litigants.

He said the Lok Adalat was the best way to achieve cheap and quicker resolution of disputes. The disputes resolved through Lok Adalat are on the basis of mutually acceptable terms.

He said the DLSA provided free legal aid to women, children, differently abled persons, factory workers, members of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes and victims of disasters. If anybody wanted any kind of legal aid, he could visit the DLSA office or call on toll-free number 1968.

He said civil cases like rent, bank recovery, revenue cases, electricity & water bills (excluding theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, Forest Act cases, disaster compensation, criminal compoundable cases, and complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act would be taken up by the courts of Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates in the Lok Adalat.

32 Benches to be set up

