National nutrition month celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The department of Home Science and Beauty & Wellness of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, in association with the local chapters of IDA and NSI celebrated the National Nutrition Month by organising ‘Poshan utsav’. Students displayed the methods of preparing nutritious snacks and beverages like vegetable idli, protein rich cheela, sprout salad, nutritious salad, millet brownie and cake, detox water and vegetable juice. Health benefits of these food items were explained. Principal Suman Lata applauded the departments for taking an initiative to spread nutrition literacy in an interesting manner.

Career fair at Sat Paul Mittal school

Sat Paul Mittal School organised the annual career fair at the Mittal Auditorium. Several representatives from Indian as well as foreign universities came together to provide a platter of choices to students during the event. The fair was attended by students, accompanied by their parents, from the school, and belonging to other educational institutions as well. Guidance was provided to students regarding course choices, admission procedures, deadlines and career prospects. The students and parents were given a chance to associate with emerging career options which could help them to take well-informed decisions.

Father of the nation remembered

RS Model Senior Secondary School commemorated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti to encourage the students to follow the doctrines of these leaders. The programme was hosted by Tanisha of class XII. Priyanka from class XII delivered a speech laden with Gandhian quotes to enlighten the students about the iconic leader. Daksh and Somil, along with the music team of the school, presented an act depicting Gandhian ideals. It was followed by a poem recitation by Divyansh, throwing light on the story of Lal Bahadur Shastri.