National Pesapallo Championship: On Day 2, Punjab register two victories

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 6

Punjab continued its dominance by registering victories in the women’s and men’s sections on the second day of the senior and sub-junior mix National Pesapallo Championship being held at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College for Education, Samrala, on Saturday.

Yesterday, after beginning its title hunt on a positive note with wrapping up two issues, respectively, in both men and women sections, Punjab recorded wins to march ahead.

In the men’s section, Punjab defeated Haryana 6-1 and in the women’s section, hosts got the better of Bihar 2-0. Punjab eves also recorded 2-0 win over Andhra Pradesh.

In other matches played today, in men’s section, Bihar overpowered Uttar Pradesh 2-1, Maharashtra had to toil hard before stitching up victory against Himachal Pradesh 9-8, Bihar beat Delhi 6-4, Maharashtra defeated Andhra Pradesh 2-0, Himachal Pradesh edged out Telangana 1-0, Delhi outplayed Odisha 1-0 and Bihar outperformed Haryana 2-0.

Similarly, in the women’s section, Maharashtra edged out Uttar Pradesh 1-0, Himachal Pradesh beat Odisha 1-0, Haryana outplayed Telangana 1-0 and Chandigarh got the better of Bihar 1-0.