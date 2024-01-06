National School Games begin today

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 5

Participants and officials from 28 states and eight UTs have arrived for the 67th edition of the National School Games, to be held from January 6 to 11.

Preparations for the event being done at a venue. Himanshu Mahajan

Competitions in three sports disciplines will be held at four venues during the event. Competitions in three sports disciplines — judo (boys and girls U-17), karate (boys and girls U-19) and football (girls U-19) — will be held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground; BVM School (Udham Singh Nagar branch); Sacred Heart Convent School; and Multipurpose indoor hall opposite Guru Nanak Stadium.

The contingents were received by the Education Department officials at the local railway station and bus terminus and ferried to their respective lodging places.

After checking in, they lined up for the registration process at the camp office, set up at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU. This process lasted the entire day. Sportspersons seemed enthusiastic about competing in this sports extravaganza.

Purushottam and Nisha Singh Tomar, manager and coach, respectively, of the Uttar Pradesh contingent, were happy at reaching Ludhiana. “We have heard great things about Punjabi food, hospitality and culture. We have prepared very well to compete in football and win accolades,” said the manager.

Dhiraj Mishra, manager of the Maharashtra squad, said sport has an important role to play in society. “We are set to perform our best in these games,” he said. Mishra said his wards are determined to win medals and after the games, would visit the Golden Temple.

Dimple Madan, DEO (Secondary) said that 21 teams in girls U-19 category in football; 25 teams in boys U-17 category and 22 teams in girls U-17 section in judo; and 16 teams each in the boys and girls U-19 categories in karate would be seen in action during the games.

Meanwhile, braving the chilly conditions, students representing various schools from across the state, who will present a cultural programme during the opening ceremony tomorrow, rehearsed for their performance on Friday.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains will declare the event — which is being organised by the Punjab Education Department under the auspices of School Games Federation of India — open at 11 am tomorrow.