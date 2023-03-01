 National Science Day : The Tribune India

College notes

National Science Day

National Science Day

Winners with their trophies. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Science Society of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, in association with Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha, celebrated National Science Day on Tuesday. The programme started with shabad recital and lighting of lamp. Ranjit Singh, president of the Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha, apprised the students about the life and work of the first Indian Nobel Laureate CV Raman. Dr Rajinder Singh Aulakh, organising secretary, apprised the students about the role of human beings in degradation and preservation of planet earth. Kusum Lata spoke about the importance and applications of science in day-to-day life. A declamation contest and poster-making contest on the theme science in daily life was organised on the occasion. Jaya Bhatia bagged the first position, Ekamjot Kaur second and Mehak got the third position.

Declamation contest at college

Eco Club of BCM College of Education organised inter-college declamation competition on 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' to celebrate National Science Day as tribute to the great Nobel Laureate CV Raman and to sensitise the young minds by making them aware about relevance of science in 21st century. A total of 17 participants from various colleges of the city participated enthusiastically in the competition and expressed themselves articulately. Sahijpreet from GHG Harprakash College of Education, Sidhwan, was declared first, Samridhi Tiwari from SDP College for Women, Ludhiana, was adjudged second, while Ginni Dhir and Mansi Punyani from DD Jain College of Education, Ludhiana, were awarded third and consolation prizes.

Seminar on health

The NSS wing of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a seminar on the theme "Health, Well-Being and Sports" under the "EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign. Assistant professor Baljinder Singh was resource person on the occasion. The seminar commenced with the recitation of college shabad. While speaking on the occasion, the resource person said that health and well-being of a person was dependent on the principle of health trinity which included nutrition, recovery and training. He also elaborated on the concept of food and nutrients including the micro and macro nutrients.

KCW observes Science Day

The Department of Chemistry, Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised an event "Science through Dance" on the theme "Global Science for Global Well Being" to mark the occasion of National Science Day. The students have shown the importance of science in day-to-day life and its priceless role in enhancing the quality of human life.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

3
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

4
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

5
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

6
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

7
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

9
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

10
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for ‘historic’ decision

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...

LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark

LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...

Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85

26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece

Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Delhi CM Kejriwal steps in to improve road safety

Delhi CM Kejriwal steps in to improve road safety

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League