Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Science Society of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, in association with Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha, celebrated National Science Day on Tuesday. The programme started with shabad recital and lighting of lamp. Ranjit Singh, president of the Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha, apprised the students about the life and work of the first Indian Nobel Laureate CV Raman. Dr Rajinder Singh Aulakh, organising secretary, apprised the students about the role of human beings in degradation and preservation of planet earth. Kusum Lata spoke about the importance and applications of science in day-to-day life. A declamation contest and poster-making contest on the theme science in daily life was organised on the occasion. Jaya Bhatia bagged the first position, Ekamjot Kaur second and Mehak got the third position.

Declamation contest at college

Eco Club of BCM College of Education organised inter-college declamation competition on 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' to celebrate National Science Day as tribute to the great Nobel Laureate CV Raman and to sensitise the young minds by making them aware about relevance of science in 21st century. A total of 17 participants from various colleges of the city participated enthusiastically in the competition and expressed themselves articulately. Sahijpreet from GHG Harprakash College of Education, Sidhwan, was declared first, Samridhi Tiwari from SDP College for Women, Ludhiana, was adjudged second, while Ginni Dhir and Mansi Punyani from DD Jain College of Education, Ludhiana, were awarded third and consolation prizes.

Seminar on health

The NSS wing of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a seminar on the theme "Health, Well-Being and Sports" under the "EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign. Assistant professor Baljinder Singh was resource person on the occasion. The seminar commenced with the recitation of college shabad. While speaking on the occasion, the resource person said that health and well-being of a person was dependent on the principle of health trinity which included nutrition, recovery and training. He also elaborated on the concept of food and nutrients including the micro and macro nutrients.

KCW observes Science Day

The Department of Chemistry, Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised an event "Science through Dance" on the theme "Global Science for Global Well Being" to mark the occasion of National Science Day. The students have shown the importance of science in day-to-day life and its priceless role in enhancing the quality of human life.