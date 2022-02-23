National Science Week celebrations begin at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The National Science Week celebrations commenced at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. The event has been organised by the university in collaboration with the Central Government to celebrate the science week under the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The week will be called as Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate under the directions of the Cultural Ministry of the Union Government. The Punjab State Council of Science and Technology is the nodal agency in the state, as per which Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana districts have been selected to celebrate the week. In her inaugural address, Sandeep Bains, Dean, Postgraduate Studies and Dean, College of Community Science, who was the chief guest, said National Science Day was celebrated on February 28 every year, with an aim to encourage the youth to pursue science and be fascinated by accomplishments of Nobel Laureate (Physics) CV Raman and other scientists.

An exhibition during the science fest at the PAU in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Ashwani Dhiman

“Scientific and technical knowledge allows us to study and predict nature through scientific methods,” Dr Bains said.

“In view of the major global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and biodiversity, it is important to understand the language of science to contribute to the field significantly,” she stressed.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication, said it was essential for students of the university and schools to understand the role of stalwarts as well as science and communication in their daily life.

Dr Anil Sharma, coordinator, said the week-long celebrations would see competitions, lectures by eminent scientists, screening of films and plays, plantation drive and visits to fields and laboratories at the PAU.

On the occasion, cartoon and poster-making competitions were organised today in which students from educational institutions of Ludhiana participated. An exhibition, showcasing achievements of renowned scientists, has also been put up.

#pau