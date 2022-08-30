National Sports Day: Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand remembered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 29

As the country celebrated National Sports Day on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the day was observed by various schools and sports organisations here with enthusiasm.

Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar

The academy celebrated the day by garlanding the life-size statue of three-time Olympic gold medal winner, hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, who brought glory to the nation with his achievements.

Ashok Prashar, MLA from Ludhiana Central constituency, who is also the chairman of the Jarkhar Hockey Academy, was the chief guest on the occasion. He addressed the budding hockey players who had turned out to attend the selection trials for Jarkhar wing.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, the chief organiser, recalled the achievements of Major Dhyan Chand and urged budding players to emulate him by inculcating the habits of hard work, discipline, regular training and sportsman spirit to achieve their goals.

Members of the selection committee from the Punjab Education Department who had come to supervise the trials were honoured by the academy office-bearers.

SAI training centre

Players, coaches and staff of the local Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre attended a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of hockey giant Major Dhyan Chand here today.

Fun games besides some regular events were held to observe the day. Jasbir Singh, the in-charge of the centre, spoke in detail about the outstanding achievements of Major Dhyan Chand. “True tribute to the great hockey player would be to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to the country,” he said.

BCM School

The National Sports Day was celebrated at BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road branch, here. A rally was flagged off by the school principal, DP Guleria, to encourage the public to take up sports and make it an integral part of their lives.

In his address, Guleria said sports is not just training but a culture that needs to be promoted and there is no better place to do this than schools. A special morning session was conducted to make the students aware about the life of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

A player with unmatched skills

National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. Known for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities, he is renowned as ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, mainly because of his skills with the hockey stick.

