National sports week: Players compete in table tennis, judo

Ludhiana, August 24
To mark the National Sports Week, competitions in various sports events are being organised by the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana. The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 on the birthday of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.
Players of different age groups took part in table tennis and judo competitions today. Rakesh Kumar Solanki, in-charge, STC, said players would be encouraged to emulate the late sports star who had stolen limelight decades ago and is an ideal example for sportspersons even today.
Manmeet Singh, honorary general secretary, Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Sonia Kumari, chief coach (judo), Suresh Sharma, table tennis coach besides other coaches from STC and players were also present on the occasion.
