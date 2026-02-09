National training course on conservation agriculture begins at PAU

Advertisement

The 36th ICAR-sponsored Centre for Advanced Faculty Training (CAFT) programme was inaugurated by PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. Director of Research, PAU, Dr A S Dhatt, attended as Guest of Honour.

Advertisement

Welcoming the dignitaries and participants, Dr Rajeev Sikka, Head of the Department of Soil Science and Course Director, said scientists from eight states—Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Kerala—are taking part in the programme. He outlined the department’s research strengths, facilities and ongoing initiatives.

Advertisement

Dr Gosal highlighted the department’s national and international standing for its work in soil health management, nutrient stewardship and conservation agriculture.

Dr Dhatt emphasised the importance of conservation agriculture in sustaining natural resources and addressing climate change. He called for wider adoption of resource-conserving technologies, particularly crop residue management, and noted that climate change is already affecting soil health, water availability and crop productivity. He also encouraged participants to develop collaborative research projects during the course.