National U18 athletics meet kicks off in Ludhiana on September 1

Guru Nanak Stadium is set to be the centre of attraction for sports enthusiasts as some of the country’s most promising under-18 track-and-field athletes will be here for the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship, which will kick off on September 1.

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The three-day championship being organised by the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA), under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India, will witness competition in a spectrum of disciplines, including hurdles, middle-distance races, race walks, jumps, throws and relays.

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Prem Singh, former national athlete and PAA general secretary, said the championship was an important opportunity for the country’s emerging athletes to gain exposure and compete against the best in their age group.

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“For young athletes, a national championship is much more than a competition. It is an opportunity to test their skill, gain confidence and learn what it takes to compete at the highest level. We are delighted to host athletes from different parts of the country and hope the championship will inspire more young youngsters to take up athletics,” said Prem Singh.

For many participants, it will be their first major exposure to a national competition. The performances here could provide them with valuable experience as they progress towards senior athletics, he added.

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The opening day will feature several events, including the 110m hurdles; 100m, 200m and 400m races; high jump and discus throw.

The second and third days will see the athletes face off in race walks, javelin throw, long jump, shot put, hurdles, middle-distance events and relays.