DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / National U18 athletics meet kicks off in Ludhiana on September 1

National U18 athletics meet kicks off in Ludhiana on September 1

To be held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana from September 1 to September 3

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The three-day championship is being organised by the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA) in Ludhiana. Representational image
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Stadium is set to be the centre of attraction for sports enthusiasts as some of the country’s most promising under-18 track-and-field athletes will be here for the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship, which will kick off on September 1.

Advertisement

The three-day championship being organised by the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA), under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India, will witness competition in a spectrum of disciplines, including hurdles, middle-distance races, race walks, jumps, throws and relays.

Advertisement

Prem Singh, former national athlete and PAA general secretary, said the championship was an important opportunity for the country’s emerging athletes to gain exposure and compete against the best in their age group.

Advertisement

“For young athletes, a national championship is much more than a competition. It is an opportunity to test their skill, gain confidence and learn what it takes to compete at the highest level. We are delighted to host athletes from different parts of the country and hope the championship will inspire more young youngsters to take up athletics,” said Prem Singh.

For many participants, it will be their first major exposure to a national competition. The performances here could provide them with valuable experience as they progress towards senior athletics, he added.

Advertisement

The opening day will feature several events, including the 110m hurdles; 100m, 200m and 400m races; high jump and discus throw.

The second and third days will see the athletes face off in race walks, javelin throw, long jump, shot put, hurdles, middle-distance events and relays.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts