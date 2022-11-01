National Unity Day observed in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 31

Office-bearers and activists of various educational, social and cultural organisations of the region observed National Unity Day on Monday by vowing to follow the ideology of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India. Sardar Patel is also known as the ‘Bismarck of India’ for his contribution in the territorial integration of the country.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of the athletic meet held at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh and at Zorawar Singh Government College, Raikot. Viney Goel, principal, MGMN, and Pardeep Walia, principal, Zorawar Singh Government College, called upon students to make people aware of the necessity of unity in order to uplift society.

Sukhdeep Singh, an inspector in the Punjab Police, said organised steps should be taken to rope in social, religious and constitutional organisations for spreading awareness on the idea of staying together in a diverse country.