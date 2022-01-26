National Voters' Day celebrated

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, January 25

The district administration celebrated National Voters’ Day through videoconferencing today.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who was the chief guest, motivated the youth to exercise their right to vote in the Assembly elections. He urged them to vote in a large number during the elections. He told them about the importance of the day being celebrated from January 25, 2011, and to protect the democracy, voting was one of the greatest tools given by the Constitution.

He said: “Casting vote is our duty and everyone should perform the duty sincerely as it will ensure the protection of the rights.”

“We all feel proud to reside in a free country like ours but everybody should also understand that India gained independence after a lot of struggle. We should work hard for strengthening our democracy by exercising our right to vote,” Sharma said.

Several officials were honoured for making efforts for maximum registration of voters in the age group of 18 to 19.

Samrala SDM declared best district ERO

Samrala SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and cash prize of Rs 2,000 for being the best electoral registration officer (ERO) of Ludhiana district, Varinder Kumar Pathak, chemistry lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, Ludhiana, as the best nodal officer and Jaspreet Singh, Punjabi teacher, Government Senior Secondary School, Rupalon, as the best booth-level officer in the district.

Sources said Panthey had been declared the best ERO for creating awareness on ethical voting and his outstanding role in the registration of new voters, besides ensuring the participation of young voters.

Maintaining that the achievement was the outcome of teamwork of the personnel deployed on election duty, Panthey said he, along with each member of the team, was committed to conducting free and fair polls, besides making the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections inclusive, accessible and participative in the Samrala constituency.

Voter ID cards were also handed over to first-time voters Abhinav Prashar, Sheetal, Gurleen Kaur and Komal Sharma.

The Deputy Commissioner also administered the oath of exercising their right to vote in a free and fair manner to all those present on the occasion.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: National Voters’ Day was celebrated at various places falling under the Amargarh, Raikot, Gill, Payal, Samrala and Khanna Assembly segments.

Officials of civic bodies and government departments vowed to associate with the movement launched by the administration to ensure that maximum number of residents of the region participate in the electioneering process. The oath was taken during concluding sessions of functions held at various educational institutes and offices of the region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts. Election returning officers (EROs) Harbans Singh, Gurvir Singh Kohli, Narinder Singh Dhalliwal, Deepjot Kaur, Vikramjit Singh Panthey and Manjit Kaur, led the enthusiasts who took oath during the events.