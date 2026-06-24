Natt villager booked for killing Dharaur resident

The Sahnewal police have booked a villager of Natt village under Section 105 of the BNS for allegedly attacking and causing the death of a resident of Dharaur village. The search is on for the suspect.

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The case has been registered against Baljinder Singh for attacking and killing Gurdeep Singh, brother of Balkar Singh, of Dharaur village. Balkar told the police that Baljinder in a fit of anger attacked his brother Gurdeep and killed him. After investigation, the police registered the case.

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Sahnewal SHO Dalvir Singh said the incident took place in the heat of the moment. “We are investigating the motive and sequence of events,” he said.