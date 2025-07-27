Natural enemies lead charge in eco-friendly pest control

As Punjab’s Kharif season advances, farmers across the state are turning to a time-tested ally—nature. Instead of relying solely on chemical sprays, an increasing number are adopting biological pest control, using natural resources to manage crop-damaging insects in paddy, sugarcane and maize. This shift reflects a growing awareness of sustainable farming practices and long-term soil and crop health.

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) scientists at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are championing the use of natural enemies like Trichogramma chilonis and Trichogramma japonicum to combat destructive insect pests in paddy, sugarcane and maize.

“These microscopic parasitoids, released via tricho-cards, target the eggs of harmful pests such as yellow stem borers, leaf folders and maize borers, halting infestations before they begin. The method is not only cost-effective and environmentally safe, but also aligns with the growing push for sustainable agriculture across the state,” said Harinder Singh from PAU’s KVK.

“I’ve been using tricho-cards for two seasons now,” says Gurpreet Singh, a maize farmer from Hoshiarpur. “Earlier, I had to spend heavily on pesticides, and still the crop suffered. Now, with timely releases of these natural enemies, my plants are healthier and my input cost has come down. It’s a win-win,” he added.

The programme, supported by the PAU’s biocontrol labs, provides farmers with ready-to-use tricho-cards containing parasitised eggs of Corcyra cephalonica. These are stapled onto crop leaves at specific intervals, depending on the pest and crop cycle. For example, in paddy, five to six releases are recommended, starting 30 days after transplanting, while sugarcane and maize require timed releases from April to October.

Dr Prabhjot Kaur and Suman Kumari, from PAU’s KVKs emphasise the importance of timing and technique. “Evening hours are ideal for releasing tricho-cards, and farmers must avoid spraying pesticides in treated fields to protect these beneficial insects. For tricho-card availability, farmers can contact their local KVKs or PAU’s Department of Entomology,” they explained.

With rising concerns over pesticide overuse and its environmental toll, the PAU’s integrated pest management strategy offers a promising path forward. As Punjab celebrates World Nature Conservation Day, these tiny allies remind us that sometimes, the smallest solutions yield the biggest results.