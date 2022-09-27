Navratras begin with religious fervour in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 26
The auspicious nine days offering prayers to Goddess Durga, Navratras, began today with religious fervour. Devotees thronged temples, which were tastefully decorated for the festival.
Starting from early morning today, text messages, images and videos were circulated all over the social media seeking blessings of the Goddess of strength, prosperity and wealth.
Temples are decorated with colourful flowers and lights to celebrate the nine-day festival. Many devotees are keeping fast.
As Sudha, a devotee said,” The festival’s nine days are dedicated to different aspects of divine feminine principle or shakti. The three Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati are worshipped during these nine days. We wait for these auspicious days to start any good work.”
