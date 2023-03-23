Navratras start with religious fervour

Tribune New Service
Ludhiana, March 22
The Chaitra Navratras started with religious fervour from today onwards. The temples in city are decorated beautifully to celebrate the nine-day festival, which holds lot of importance for devotees from different strata. Meanwhile, the devotees have also prepared and decorated their houses tastefully to worship Goddess Durga. As hundreds of devotees keep the fasts for all these nine days, restaurants have also come up with their sumptuous food for those keeping fasts.
The flowers remained the attraction as devotees demanded these in bulk quantities for decoration purposes. Devotees in good numbers were seen visiting the temples to seek blessings of Goddess Durga.
