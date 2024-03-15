Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

Three weeks after a clash broke out between two armed groups at Nawan Mohalla near Subhani Building here, the police arrested nine more persons in this regard. The suspects were arrested from Saharanpur, UP.

The police also recovered two cars, two licensed revolvers and 28 live cartridges from them. The incident took place on February 21. A case under Sections 307, 323, 506, 160, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Division Number 1 police station.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said the police arrested nine more persons yesterday. Those arrested have been identified as Amarjot Singh, alias Goldy, of Nawan Mohalla, Kulpreet Singh, alias Rubal, of Shastri Nagar, Labhi Singh of Shastri Nagar, Gurkamal Singh, alias Illu, of Basant City, Isanpreet Singh of Field Ganj, Maninder Singh, alias Mannu, of Field Ganj, Ankush Kanojia of Nawan Mohalla, Hemant Saluja of Nimm Wala chowk area and Saurav Kapoor of Radi Mohalla.

Three persons — Shubham Arora of New Madhopuri, Mohammad Nadeem of Aadarsh Nagar and Akbar Ali, alias Kaku, of Punjabi Bagh on Tibba Road — were arrested on February 26. The police claimed to have recovered a total of three revolvers, one pistol, cartridges and two cars from the suspects so far.

Shubham and his accomplice Nadeem suffered bullet injuries during the clash. They were rushed to a hospital while members of another group sustained minor injuries. According to information, Nadeem suffered a bullet injury in his back while Shubham sustained a bullet injury on his thigh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.