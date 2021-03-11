Nawanshahr beat Ludhiana by 4 wkts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

Nawanshahr beat Ludhiana by four wickets in the opening league match of the group in the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One Day Cricket Championship played at Nawanshahr on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Ludhiana could muster 166 runs in which the main contributors were Saksham Vij (42) and Karanveer Rana (33). For Nawanshahr, Jasvir Sogi clinched 5/30. Nawanshar reached the target in 42.4 overs after losing six wickets in which Eish Rao was the highest scorer, remaining unconquered on 45 runs off 72 balls. Jatin Chawla followed with 37 runs and Suraj Kumar chipped in with 29 runs.