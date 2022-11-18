Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

A Nawanshahr-based man died in a road mishap after his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle near Bhundri village in Sidhwan Bet on Wednesday. The man, Rehmat Ali, of Gorakhpur in Nawanshahr, died while undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

The Sidhwan Bet police have registered a case against motorcyclist Gurmeet Singh of Madarpura village near here.

Complainant Lal Mohammad of Sadarpura village, who is the brother of the deceased, told the police that yesterday he and his brother were going from Nawanshahr to Sadarpura village on motorcycles.

“When we reached near Bhundri village, a speeding motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB 25H 4357) had a head-on collision with my brother’s motorcycle. My brother suffered serious head injuries in the accident. While undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” deceased’s brother Mohammad said.

The complainant claimed that while his brother was riding his motorbike at a normal speed, the errant motorcyclist was riding rashly which led to the mishap.

ASI Jaswant Singh said a case had been registered against the motorcyclist and further investigation had been launched in the matter.