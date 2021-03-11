Nawanshahr score 317 runs in 1st innings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 21

A fine century (114) by Vaibhav Sehdev and an unbeaten 95 runs by Abhishek Bajaj helped hosts Nawanshahr post a decent score of 317 runs in the first innings against Ludhiana on the opening day of the first league match in group B of the Punjab State Senior Cricket Championship for Katoch Shield being played at Nawanshahr on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, Nawanshahr were off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket without even scoring a run. However, they recovered from the early jolt, went on to hoist a decent total of 317 runs after losing nine wickets in 90 overs.

The highlight of their innings were the fine batting performances by Vaibhav Sehdev and Abhishek Bajaj. Vaibhav scored 114 runs off 189 balls which contained 17 hits over the fence while Abhishek remained unbeaten at 95 which came off 221 balls with the help of nine hits over the ropes. The pair also featured in 136 runs partnership for third wicket.

Other notable contributors were Rishab Sharma, Akashdeep Dahri and Manav Vashisht who chipped in with 39, 21 and 20 runs, respectively.

For the visitors Ludhiana, Nehal Wadhera scalped four victims for 124 runs and Ravi Kumar captured three wickets for 65 runs while Chintan Randhan got one wicket for 21 runs.